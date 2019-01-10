Trump May Skip Davos Conference Over US Govt Shutdown

President Donald Trump said Thursday he will skip the annual international conference at Davos, Switzerland if a government shutdown caused by the row over his demand for a US-Mexico wall isn’t resolved.

Trump is planning to attend the Davos meeting in just under two weeks, but said “if the shutdown continues, I won’t go.”

Swaths of the US government have already been without funding for three weeks while Trump rows with opposition Democrats over his demand for them to authorize construction of hundreds of miles of wall along the Mexican border.

