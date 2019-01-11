Army Arrests Wanted Boko Haram Terrorist In Borno State

A wanted Boko Haram terrorist has been arrested by gallant troops of 7 Division Garrison.

The troops nabbed the jihadist while carrying out cordon and search operations in conjunction with troops of 195 Battalion, Mobile Policemen and CJTF, in some parts of the fringes of Maiduguri on Friday.

According to an army statement signed by Brigadier General Sani Kukasheka Usman, the terror group member called Babagana Abubakar (aka Alagarno), was hiding at Bulabulim Ngarnam community.

READ ALSO: Troops Dislodge Boko Haram From Baga, Other Areas

The army spokesman said Abubakar was found hiding in a room in possession of 2 military Ballistic helmets, a pair of military desert boot, a fragment jacket, a Jersey pull over, military backpack, camouflage design shorts, 2 voters identification cards, National identification card, amulets, camouflage T-shirts and military jungle hat.

“He has since been moved out of the area for further interrogation,” the statement read in parts.

The Acting General Officer Commanding 7 Division, who is also the Commander, Sector 1 of Operation LAFIYA DOLE had visited the troops and conveyed the Theatre Commander, Operation LAFIYA DOLE’s commendation to them for the painstaking efforts and professionalism.