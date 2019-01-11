Security Operatives Move Dino Melaye From Police Clinic

Some security operatives have moved Senator Dino Melaye from a police clinic in Garki, Abuja, where he was being treated.

A source close to the family affirmed the incidence, saying that the lawmaker was taken to a DSS medical centre in Abuja.

According to the source, the Senator’s relatives are troubled about his health, especially because the parliamentarian has refused to be admitted at the DSS medical facility.

It remains unclear why Dino Melaye was taken away from the police clinic.

The Senator representing Kogi West in the Senate was arrested last week after police laid siege on his home in Maitama, Abuja, for eight days.

Melaye turned himself in after hiding in the house for days and slumped when he was eventually taken into custody.

The lawmaker opened the door to the residence himself on Friday afternoon in the presence of police operatives and some senators of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP).

While coming out of the house, Senator Melaye slumped to the floor and was later assisted onto his feet.

He was thereafter taken to the office of the Federal Special Anti-Robbery Squad (FSARS) in Guzape, the nation’s capital.

Police have announced the next step they will take after Senator Dino Melaye surrendered himself to them.

Force Public Relations Officer, Mr Jimoh Moshood, revealed what the police were planning to do in a statement on Friday in Abuja.

The statement was issued shortly after Senator Dino Melaye surrendered to the Police Investigation Team at his residence at about 3:00pm.

He was wanted by the police for alleged criminal conspiracy and attempted culpable homicide, which he reportedly committed on July 19, 2018.

“Senator Dino Melaye and his armed thugs attacked police personnel, shot and wounded SGT Danjuma Saliu on stop and search duty along Aiyetoro Gbede, Mopa Road in Kogi State,” Moshood said.

“The Police Officer, Sgt. Danjuma Saliu, is yet to recover from the gunshot injury he sustained during the attack and still under intensive medical care in the hospital.”

The police spokesman said the lawmaker has since surrendered to the force and has been taken into custody for investigation.

He added that Senator Melaye was subsequently taken to the Police Hospital in Abuja for medical attention and in stable condition.

On the next step to take, Moshood said an investigation into the alleged crimes against the senator was ongoing and the case would be taken to court on completion of the investigation.