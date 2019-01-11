Ezekwesili Vows To Fix Power If Elected President

<span data-mce-type="bookmark" style="display: inline-block; width: 0px; overflow: hidden; line-height: 0;" class="mce_SELRES_start">﻿</span>

The presidential candidate of the Allied Congress Party of Nigeria (ACPN), Mrs Oby Ezekwesili has vowed to fix the nation’s power if elected President.

Ezekwesili made the pledge in Abuja, the nation’s capital on Thursday when she took her presidential campaign to nyanya market, a popular metropolitan hub in the federal capital territory.

“With an Oby Ezekwesili as the President of this country, the Electricity Power Act will be fully implemented. The next thing you will see is that power sector in Nigeria will reflect the kind of progress we have seen in the telecom sector,” she stated.

According to her, previous governments failed to implement the 2005 Electricity Power Reform Act.

This, she said, was responsible for the failure of the power sector that has taken negative effects on business in the country.

She added, “The policies and legislation for the power sector were in 2003. In 2005, we had the same policies and legislation to enable the change of the power sector. The subsequent governments should have continued with the full implementation of those policies and legislation

“They didn’t but decided to reverse it back to where the government is the one and the only thing that wants to decide everything in the power sector. That is why it crippled the performance of that sector.”