Ignore Saraki’s “Fairy Tales” Regarding Oil And Gas Sector – Keyamo Tells Nigerians

The official spokesperson of the APC Presidential Campaign, Festus Keyamo, SAN, has urged Nigerians to ignore claims by Senate President Bukola Saraki regarding an alleged fraud within the Oil and Gas sector.

Keyamo in a statement on Friday said the Director General (DG) of the PDP Presidential Campaign has resorted to a baseless campaign of calumny directed at the person of Mr. President, “Ahead of the looming defeat of the PDP at the Presidential polls next month”.

He said, “Dr. Bukola Saraki’s resort to poorly choreographed and worn-out political brinksmanship is fueled by the obvious absence of any credible agenda or bearing to present to Nigerians in their campaigns.

“In clear demonstration of hallucination with figures, Dr. Bukola Saraki claimed, in an interview with Channels Television a few days ago, that Nigeria’s petrol consumption is about 20-22 million Iitres per day and that the current import level of about 50million litres is a scam and fraudulent.

“However, the same Dr. Bukola Saraki was in the 7th Senate and knows very well that in 2014 and part of 2015, the PDP Government that was in power was reporting to Nigerians daily PMS consumption of 35-40 million litres per day. (In January, 2014 for example, the average monthly consumption was 38 million Iitres per day. By January, 2015 under the same government of PDP, they reported 36 milIion Iitres per day and March 2015, the daily consumption reported by PDP government was 45 million Iitres per day, whilst importing at levels above 80million litres per day).

“Strangely, years later, the PDP Campaign DG is peddling a phantom fuel consumption figure of 20-22 million litres per day.

“The PDP Chief Campaigner discountenanced the obvious fact that within the last three years of the current administration, the Nigerian economy that PDP left in comatose has been jump-started to vibrancy leading to remarkable changes in energy consumption needs and patterns.

“The allegation that the national oil company prevailed on Mr. President not to seek appropriation for subsidy and to rather treat it as cost under-recovery is not only laughable and mischievous, but it is a blatant lie.

“Verifiable records indicate that NNPC has never claimed subsidy payment from any government in its history of operation. All NNPC’s transactions in this regard have been treated as product costs under-recovery.

“The Corporation, like any other business entity, does its business and recovers its cost from its revenues.

“It is instructive to note that in his rush to indict the NNPC and the President, willy-nilly, Dr. Bukola Saraki forgot that a Senate Committee was set up by him to investigate the intervention of NNPC in PMS imports.

“The mandate of the Committee includes volumes, costs, and any associated under-recoveries. The big question remains; why would he not wait for the outcome of the Committee he set up to investigate the matter? Is it because he believes the outcome of his Committee will not satisfy his predetermined mindset?

Keyamo there urged Nigerians to ignore the tantrums of Dr. Bukola Saraki as it concerns the oil and gas sector.

“Massive Fraud In The Oil Sector”

Senate President Bukola Saraki in an earlier interview with Channels Television alleged that there is massive fraud within the oil sector.

The lawmaker said applying subsidy on assumption that Nigeria consumes fifty million litres (50million litres) of fuel a day, is fraudulent.

Saraki said in the Jonathan administration subsidy was based on an assumption that the nation consumes 30million litres of fuel daily.

He added that he and some other lawmakers warned that the Jonathan government was condoning corruption “by over importing fuel and because of that we were losing a lot of money”.

The Senate President said the present government instead of changing the process, jerked up the importation by 20 million litres extra.

He said, “you would have thought that a government that was to fight corruption and prevent leakages would even if you are going to continue subsidy, ensure that it is better managed.”

Saraki said there is no way Nigerians can consume 50million litres a day, “it is just money being stolen,” he alleged.

Buhari’s Government Is Corrupt

Saraki says President Muhammadu Buhari’s government has lost its moral ground in the fight against corruption because of corrupt practices within the administration.

The Senate President in an exclusive interview with Channels Television’s Seun Okinbaloye said the Buhari-led government came in on a promise to oust corruption but have rather allowed a new set of corrupt officials to thrive.

Saraki said there is no way the present government can be speaking of integrity when it has “a member who has been found wanting, left without charge or prosecution”.

He said, in 2015 the Jonathan administration was ousted on three major promises which are: security, economic growth and the fight against corruption.

The lawmaker, however, opined that “Nigerians are not better off today than they were in 2015”.