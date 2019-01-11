Kwara Elections Won’t Be Based On Religion, Ethnicity – Lai Mohammed

The Minister of Information and Culture, Lai Mohamed, says elections in Kwara State would not be based on religion, ethnicity or gender.

“Our problem is not ethnicity. It is not religion, it is not that of gender. These elections especially that of Kwara State will not be determined on the basis of ethnicity, religion or gender”, he said on Thursday at a sensitization program for the Kwara APC Women Leaders in Ilorin, the capital.

Mohammed who is also the leader of the APC in the state assured supporters that the party, if elected, will ensure good governance in the state without fear or favour.

According to him, after about 40 years of poor governance in the state, it is time for the electorate to try a different path.

He said. “The main issues here have to do with how our state has been governed in the last 40 years.

“In 40 years, where are our roads, where are the infrastructure, how can they justify the used resources.

“Like they say, if you follow a path for so long and it leads you to nowhere, wont you try another path?”.