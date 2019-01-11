Nigerian Army Buries Fallen Heroes In Kaduna

The Nigerian Army has buried 13 soldiers and an officer who were attacked by Boko Haram insurgents in Borno State in December 2018.

The burial which took place at the Commonwealth cemetery in Kaduna State on Friday, January 11, was witnessed by families of the fallen soldiers and senior Army officers.

This comes just days after the burial of 19 soldiers who the Army said were killed by Boko Haram during the November 18 attack on Metele, Abadam LGA of Borno State.

They were buried at the military cemetery of the Maimalari Cantonment in Maiduguri, the state capital.

Borno State has remained one of the hotspots of insurgency with several attacks, claiming the lives of many innocent citizens as well as security operatives.

Overwhelmed by the spate of attacks in the state, Governor Kashim Shettima on Monday broke down in tears during a visit to President Muhammadu Buhari in Abuja.

He, however, said the leadership of the state had not lost hope in the President’s ability to win the war against insurgents and restore the peace.

Amidst the tears, he told the President that the delegation came to present a set of observations and specific requests from a security meeting held a week ago in the state, which will require urgent presidential intervention.