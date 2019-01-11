Sensitisation Ongoing To Reduce Void Votes – INEC

As campaigns intensify across the country ahead of February’s general elections, the Resident Electoral Commissioner in Oyo State, Mutiu Agboke, says sensitisation of voters has become necessary and is ongoing in the state.

According to him, this would help to ensure ballots are properly cast to avoid void votes.

Agboke said this on Thursday while addressing journalists at the end of a security meeting at the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) office in Ibadan.

He also added that interactions are ongoing between INEC and security agencies to ensure a smooth, credible and violence-free election in February.

According to him, better strategies are being put in place to contain any breach of peace, especially in identified flashpoints.

The REC also called on residents of the state to do their best to ensure a rancour-free exercise.

He also warned that no one should be tempted to sell their PVCs for any reason.