We Will Take South East, South-South And North Central – Saraki Says

Senate President Bukola Saraki has reeled out election figures to support claims that the Peoples Democratic Party stands a great chance of winning the presidential polls.

In his permutation, Saraki said the PDP will “take South East, South-South, and North Central” adding that “South West Will be split, North East will be split and the North West will be marginally here and there”.

Speaking in an exclusive interview with Channels Television, Saraki argued that though in the 2015 election Buhari won the Northeast and Northwest, the feat will not be repeated in 2019.

He said, “Northwest he won by 75 per cent, North East he won by 80 per cent, he won the North Central with about 56 per cent, and the South East with about 55 per cent, he is not going to win the North East with about 56 percent, he is going to lose in North Central”.

The Senate President went on to say that President Buhari will not win North West by 75 per cent, “North West is going to be maybe 3 or 4 states, three states for us and four states for them, and in North East, he’s not going to win by 80 percent”.

Saraki went on to say that the numbers which the APC will lose in the North East and North West, he cannot make it up anywhere in the country”.

The lawmaker asserted that the ruling party is panicking, saying “The numbers do not support their victory”.

He said in 2015 it was a race between a Muslim northerner against a Christian southerner, “There was a general movement by the entire north to deliver to one person, that’s not there, so the numbers in the North West, North East do no support 75/80 percent”.

The former Kwara state governor said he was certain that the votes lost by APC in the north will not be made up for in the south, hence, calling on all Nigerians to be vigilant “that there must be a game plan”.

Elections will not be based on religion – Oshiomhole

Meanwhile, the minister of information and culture, Alhaji Lai Mohammed has said that the forthcoming election will not be won on the bias of religion.

Lai Mohammed stated this on the occasion of the Kwara APC women leaders sensitization program in Ilorin.

The minister who is also the leader of all progressive congress in Kwara state assured that the party is aimed to ensure good governance in the state without fear or favour.

He also explained that the party is not concerned about religion, ethnicity or gender but to make the state and the entire nation a better place for citizens.