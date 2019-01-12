South-South Governors Call Emergency Meeting Over Planned Trial Of Justice Onnoghen

The South-South Governor’s Forum has scheduled an emergency meeting of the Forum for Sunday over the planned trial of the Chief Justice of Nigeria, Justice Walter Onnoghen, and other issues.

According to a statement by the Special Adviser on Media to Governor Seriake Dickson of Bayelsa State, other issues to be discussed at the meeting include the security of the Niger Delta during and after the election and the issue of derivation.

Governor Dickson said that while he had yet to get the full details about the developments concerning the CJN, it is a grave and dangerous escalation, coming a few weeks to the general elections.

He said that the South-South Governors will address a press conference after the meeting to convey the position of the zone to the Nigerian public.

The governor called for concerted efforts “to prevent the subversion and desecration of the ethos of democracy in Nigeria as the nation moves nearer to the election”.

The Code of Conduct Tribunal announced on Sunday that the Code of Conduct Bureau has filed criminal charges against Justice Onnoghen before it.

Justice Onnoghen is facing six charges bordering on failure to declare his assets and operating a domiciliary account, among other charges.

According to a statement by the spokesperson of the Code of Conduct Tribunal, Ibrahim Alhassan, the charges were served on the CJN on Friday.

Mr Alhassan added that they were based on a petition signed by the Executive Secretary of the anti-corruption research data-based initiative, Dennis Aghanya.

Alhassan said Justice Onnoghen will be arraigned on Monday, January 14.