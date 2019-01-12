“You Won’t Be Put In The Other Room”, Atiku Assures Women

The presidential candidate of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP), Atiku Abubakar, has assured women that they won’t be relegated to the background if he is elected in next month’s general elections.

He gave the assurance on Friday, during the National Women’s Conference in Abuja organised by the party with the theme ‘Call To Action’.

“Great Nigerian Women, this is your opportunity. You are not going to be put in the other room, I promise you. You have seen my wives here, they are not in the other room. They are in front, as far as I’m concerned,” he said.

Read Also: Atiku Is The Man That Can Unite Nigeria, Tackle Insecurity – Saraki

Also present at the meeting was the National Chairman of the PDP, Uche Secondus, and the Senate President, who is also the Director-General of the Atiku Presidential Campaign Organisation, Dr Bukola Saraki.

Others present were top female officials of the party, wives of party leaders and candidates, as well as other party members.