Army Arrests Notorious Hoodlums In Sokoto

Sequel to the flag off of Exercise EGWU EKE III (Python Dance) by the Chief of Army Staff, Lt Gen TY Buratai in 1 Battalion, Birnin Kebbi, Kebbi State on the 8 of January 2019, the exercise simultaneously became activated in the North West geopolitical zone with the deployment of troops in all Divisional Areas of Operation for internal security which has started yielding dividends.

According to a statement by the army spokesperson, Major Clement K Abiade, Troops of 8 Division, Nigerian Army in Sokoto on the 9th of January 2019, at about 6.30pm while on routine patrol for the safety and serenity of the metropolitan ran into a group of hoodlums causing mayhem, extorting and threatening the lives of innocent citizens along Sokoto – Gusau road.

Seven (7) of them were apprehended and were being profiled.

The suspects are: Auwalu Shehu, 32 years – Carpenter, Muritala Garba, 41 years, Driver. Jamilu Bello, 30 years – Trader, Abubakar Aliyu, 29 years – Trader, Musa Abubakar, 32 years – Bricklayer, Zayyanu Aliyu, 28 years – Iron Bender, and, Bashir Sarkinpawa, 27 years – Cow Butcher.

The Items recovered include, five machetes, two Knives, two catapults, two long sticks (Gora), one tyre ream, three bottles of Codeine and, sizeable numbers of stones.

A preliminary investigation is ongoing and the suspects will be handed over to the appropriate authority for prosecution on completion. Members of the public are hereby enjoined to cooperate with the security agencies by reporting any suspicious persons and activities.