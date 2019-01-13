BREAKING: Lagos Police Commissioner, Imohimi Edgal, Redeployed

The police authorities have redeployed the Commissioner of Police in Lagos State, Mr Imohimi Edgal, Channels Television has gathered.

Mr Edgal was redeployed to the Force Headquarters in Abuja as the Commissioner of Police in charge of Explosive Ordinance Unit, a source said in an exclusive interview on Sunday.

The police authorities also asked Mr Kayode Egbetokun to take over from Mr Edgal as acting police commissioner in the state.

