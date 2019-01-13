LagosDebate: I Will Appoint 50 Special Assistants To Aid Governance In Wards, Says Salis

The Lagos State Governorship Candidate of the Alliance for Democracy (AD) Owolabi Salis, has said that he will appoint 50 Special Assistants to aid governance in various wards when he gets into office as the governor of the state.

He stated this during the governorship debate between him and other candidates on Channels Television.

He explained that the special assistants will be carrying out the duty of the governor.

According to Salis, “My first week into office, I will set up a ward executive council in every ward and appoint some special assistants in every ward at least 50”.

He regretted that the state had a ‘big problem’ to solve which the present administration had created.

Mr Salis revealed his plans of eradicating the violent brigades that are disturbing the state.

“I discovered in Lagos state that there are a lot of violent brigades in every looks and crannies in of the state.

“I want to clear all the violent brigades in Lagos state and I know I’m going to do it”.

On job creation, he said that he will invest heavily in the youths by providing employment for them.

“I want to give wealth creation at the grass root which is very important”.

He again lamented that the only thing preventing the progress of the state is the commonwealth which he claimed is in the hands of one individual.

“I’m very determined to take it from the hands of the individual and give it to the people of Lagos State”.