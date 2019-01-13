Move Against Onnoghen A Political Assault On Sacred Temple Of Justice – Sani

Senator Shehu Sani has said that the move against Justice Walter S N Onnoghen, GCON (“CJN”) is an assault on the judiciary.

Taking to social media on Sunday, the lawmaker representing Kaduna Central said the move to remove Onnoghen threatens the smooth sailing of our democracy and peace as a nation.

“The move against the CJN Onnoghen is a political assault on the sacred temple of justice; it should be resisted & rescinded. The Govt has moved in the crane to the Court in order to remove a Bench from the roof. Tis amount to throwing a bolt on the runway of our democracy & peace,” Sani said.

Sani added, “CJN Onnoghen; whoever sold the idea to the Government sold to them a powder of pepper in a pack of a snuff.”