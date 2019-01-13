Ortom Condemns FG’s Move On CJN, Decries Attack On Judiciary

The Benue State Governor, Samuel Ortom, has condemned the Federal Government’s move to try the Chief Justice of Nigeria (CJN) Justice Walter Onnoghen by the Code of Conduct Tribunal, as an attack on the judiciary.

Governor Ortom disclosed this in a statement through his Chief Press Secretary, Terver Akase, on Sunday.

He said, “It is now clear that after unsuccessful attempts to intimidate the National Assembly, the same undemocratic forces have turned their attacks on the Judiciary.

He criticised the leaked charges to the press over the weekend as suspicious which lacked regards for due process.

“We urge all Nigerians to resist this unwarranted assault on the country’s Judiciary and save our democracy.

.

“This is a clarion call on men and women of goodwill to condemn the move aimed at suppressing the judicial arm of government.

“Due process and the rule of law must be seen to be in operation in the country”.

Ortom noted that if Justice Walter Onnoghen was guilty of the charges filed against him, it is the duty of the courts to determine not the Federal Government or its agents.

He said, “The Federal Government has apparently chosen to ignore the provisions of extant laws and judicial process which hold that either the National Judicial Council or the National Assembly must play a role in the removal of the CJN.

“The President is expected to act on an address supported by two-thirds majority of the Senate.

“The decision of the All Progressives Congress, APC administration to flout this well-established procedure further reveals their agenda to weaken Nigeria’s democratic institutions ahead of this year’s general election”.

The Benue State governor called on President Muhammadu Buhari to respect the principle of separation of powers and pave way for the rule of law, so as not to throw the country into constitutional crisis.