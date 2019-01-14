Alleged $5m Bribe: Court Okays Accelerated Hearing Of Suit Seeking Arrest Of Ganduje’s Wife

An Abuja high court sitting in Maitama has ordered the accelerated hearing of a suit seeking to compel the EFCC to arrest and prosecute the first lady of Kano state, Doctor Hafsatu Ganduje.

Dr Hafsatu is to be prosecuted over her alleged role in the five million dollar bribe scandal involving her husband, Governor Abdullahi Ganduje.

Ruling on an exparte application filed by a non-governmental organisation, Justice Yusuf Halilu ordered the EFCC, the Kano state government, and the All Progressives Congress who are listed as defendants to show cause why all assets owned by, or traceable to Governor Ganduje and his wife should not be temporarily forfeited pending the hearing and determination of the suit.

The court also ordered the APC through its national working committee to show cause why it should not be directed to immediately remove and substitute Governor Ganduje’s name as its candidate for the March 2nd governorship election in Kano state.