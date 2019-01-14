INEC Releases Regulations, Guidelines For General Elections [FULL STATEMENT]

Updated January 14, 2019
INEC Releases Regulations, Guidelines For General Elections
INEC Chairman, Professor Yakubu Mahmood (file)

 

The Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) has released the Regulations and Guidelines for the conduct of elections in the country.

INEC announced this in a statement dated January 12, 2019, and personally signed by its chairman, Professor Mahmood Yakubu.

It disclosed that the regulations and guidelines covered the general elections, bye-elections, re-run elections, as well as supplementary elections.

The electoral umpire explained that this was done in exercise of the powers conferred on it by the Constitution and the Electoral Act 2010.

It added that the regulations and guidelines supersede the existing ones.

Read the details of the 33-page document below;



