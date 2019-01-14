PHOTOS: Troops Detonate Boko Haram Terrorists IED
Troops of the Nigerian detonated Boko Haram Terrorists IED at about 1 p.m on Monday, January 13, 2019.
Gallant Troops of 222 Battalion Konduga, on clearance patrol with the Improvised Explosive Device (IED) Scanning Team, operating along Konduga-Aulari Road, recovered Improvised Explosive Devices planted by BHTs along Kawuri-Aulari Road.
The IEDs were successfully detonated.
Pictures below.
