PHOTOS: Troops Detonate Boko Haram Terrorists IED

Troops of the Nigerian detonated Boko Haram Terrorists IED at about 1 p.m on Monday, January 13, 2019.

Gallant Troops of 222 Battalion Konduga, on clearance patrol with the Improvised Explosive Device (IED) Scanning Team, operating along Konduga-Aulari Road, recovered Improvised Explosive Devices planted by BHTs along Kawuri-Aulari Road.

The IEDs were successfully detonated.

Pictures below.

