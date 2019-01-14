US Farmers Seek Answers On Trade From Trump

Farmers gathered in New Orleans at the American Farm Bureau Federation annual convention, an event Trump was due to attend for a second year in a row even as a partial government shutdown in Washington dragged into its 24th day.

U.S. farmers, numbering some 3.2 million, have been reliable Trump supporters, despite struggling financially since Beijing imposed a tariff on imports of U.S. soybeans in July in retaliation for Trump’s tariffs on Chinese goods.

China bought about $12 billion in American soy in 2017, but mostly shifted purchases to Brazil last year because of the trade dispute. The shutdown meanwhile has delayed applications for federal farm loan applications and an aid package meant to ease the pain of the trade war.

READ ALSO: Trump Digs In On Wall, As Shutdown Enters Week Three

“I’m hoping to hear about trade. Trade, trade, trade,” said Brian Duncan, an Illinois crop and livestock farmer and vice president of the Illinois Farm Bureau who was at the convention.

The president authorized about $11 billion in aid payments last year, billing it as a promise kept to a key constituency.

The administration last week extended the deadline for aid applications because of delays processing them due to the shutdown over Trump’s demand that Congress fund a wall at the border with Mexico.

The U.S. Department of Agriculture would like to reopen Farm Service Agency (FSA) offices, and is working with the Office of Management and Budget, Secretary Sonny Perdue said on Fox Business Network on Monday.

Steven Mayer, a Nebraska corn, soy and cattle farmer at the convention, said he was waiting for a loan from FSA to build storage bins for grain.