Withdraw Charges Against CJN And Apologise, Ekweremadu Advises FG

Senator Ike Ekweremadu has urged the Federal Government to withdraw the charges against the Chief Justice of Nigeria, Justice Walter Onnoghen, and also apologise to the nation’s judiciary.

The Deputy President of the Senate, in a series of posts on his social media handles, @iamekweremadu, in the early hours of Monday, described the charges as extremely dangerous for the nation’s democracy.

Ekweremadu emphasised the need to eschew every form of intimidation against other arms of government, to enable them to play their constitutional roles in the overall interest of the nation.

The Senator noted that the integrity of the Nigerian judiciary remained intact despite obvious constraints.

He said: “I consider the charges against the Chief Justice of Nigeria, His Lordship, Justice Walter Onnoghen, as ill-advised and dangerous, especially after similar attempts at the leadership of the National Assembly failed.

“This is extremely dangerous for democracy and can only divide the country further as well as alienate us as a country very low in upholding the rule of law and independence of the judiciary.

“I advice the Attorney General of the Federation to immediately withdraw the charges and apologise to the judiciary. We certainly can’t travel this road”.