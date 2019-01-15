BREAKING: Buhari Appoints Mohammed Adamu As IGP, Ibrahim Idris Bows Out

President Muhammadu Buhari has appointed Mr Mohammed Adamu as the acting Inspector General of Police.

This was disclosed on Tuesday after outgoing IGP, Ibrahim Idris, and Adamu met with the President inside the Presidential Villa in Abuja.

After the meeting, Adamu thanked President Buhari for appointing him and promised to restrategise to effectively tackle kidnapping and other security challenges in the country.

Mr Adamu’s appointment finally brings to an end the controversy surrounding the retirement of Mr Idris as there were speculations that President Buhari might extend his tenure.

The Force Public Relations Officer Jimoh Moshood also announced Mr Adamu’s appointment in a statement after the meeting at the Presidential Villa.

According to him, President Buhari asked Mr Idris to hand over to Mr Adamu following his retirement from service at the age of 60.

The police spokesman said, “The outgoing Inspector General of Police, IGP Ibrahim Kpotun Idris, NPM, mni deeply thank the President and Commander-in-Chief of the Armed Forces, Federal Republic of Nigeria for the opportunity given to him to serve under his administration as Inspector General of Police.”

“He also sincerely expresses gratitude to all Nigerians across the country for the cooperation and support they accorded him and the entire personnel of the Force during his tenure.

“He enjoined them to extend the same level of support and assistance to his successor, Ag. IGP Mohammed Abubakar Adamu, mni,” he added.

Acting IGP Adamu hails from Lafia, Nasarawa State and holds a bachelor’s degree in Geography.

He enlisted into the police on February 1, 1986, as Cadet Assistant Superintendent of Police.

The new police boss attended several Senior Officer Courses on Law Enforcement, Crime Prevention, Control and Management within and outside Nigeria.

Before his appointment as the acting IGP, he was a Directing Staff at the National Institute for Policy and Strategic Studies (NIPSS), Kuru, Jos, Plateau State.

He had also served as Commissioner of Police in Ekiti and Enugu States, as well as Assistant Inspector General of Police in charge of Zone 5 Police Command Headquarters, Benin, Edo State.