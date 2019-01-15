Buhari, Onnoghen Shake Hands At Armed Forces Remembrance Day

President Muhammadu Buhari and the Chief Justice of Nigeria (CJN), Walter Onnoghen, on Tuesday shook hands at the Armed Forces Remembrance Day in Abuja.

This is the first time both men will be seen meeting publicly after the Code of Conduct Bureau (CCB) filed charges against the CJN at the Code of Conduct Tribunal (CCT).

Justice Onnoghen was part of the dignitaries with President Buhari who laid the wreath as a sign of honour to the fallen heroes.

READ ALSO: Full Charges Against CJN, Justice Walter Onnoghen

See more pictures from the event below;

The government is moving to arraign Justice Onnoghen for alleged failure to declare his assets and operating a domiciliary account.

The tribunal had said the charges were filed by the CCB, based on a petition signed by the Executive Secretary of the anti-corruption research data-based initiative, Dennis Aghanya.