Buhari, Service Chiefs, Others Lay Wreath To Honour Fallen Heroes

President Muhammadu Buhari on Tuesday led the Service Chiefs, Police IG, Senate President, Bukola Saraki and Speaker House of Representatives, Yakubu Dogara to lay the wreath at the tomb of the fallen heroes at the National Arcade in Abuja.

Others who laid the wreath include the Minister of Defence, Minister of the FCT and the Chief Justice of Nigeria.

The annual event is in honour of members of the Armed Forces who died during military operations.

President Buhari also set free doves as a symbol of peace.

Meanwhile, widows of some of the fallen heroes who attended the event lamented that they suffer neglect and deprivation in the absence of their spouses.

The Nigerian Armed Forces Remembrance Day is a day set aside for sober reflections on the significance of the armed forces to the country.

Globally, the Armed Forces Remembrance Day is celebrated on November 11 every year and it is known as the armistice day, commemorating the end of the first World War. But, with the formal end of the Nigerian Civil War following the surrender of the Biafran secessionists on January 15 1970, the date was changed to mark the restoration of Nigeria’s unity.