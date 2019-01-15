CUPP Warns New Police Boss Against Clampdown On Opposition

The Coalition of United Political Parties (CUPP) has demanded a commitment from the acting Inspector General of Police (IGP), Mr Mohammed Adamu, not to be biased.

It made the called through its spokesman, Mr Ugochinyere Ikenga, who addressed a press conference in Abuja on Tuesday.

The coalition warned the new police boss against intimidating members of the opposition parties ahead of the general elections.

“The opposition is demanding that the new acting Inspector General of Police should make a commitment to the political parties, not engage in the massive arrest of opposition leaders few days or hours to the elections,” Ikenga said.

“He must make that commitment to political stakeholders that the police will not go to the homes of opposition leaders, 24 or 48 hours to the elections and start arresting them.”

CUPP, however, appealed to Mr Adamu to release those it described as ‘political prisoners’ in the custody of the police before his appointment as IGP.

It also asked the new police boss to stop the purported pre-election clampdown on opposition party agents and indiscriminate posting of police commissioners.

“We want him to make a commitment that the police will not continue the attitude of indiscriminate posting and reporting of police commissioners few days or hours to elections, including DPOs and state operational officers of the police,” Ikenga added.

The coalition further announced a seven-day ceasefire and called on its members not to attack the Nigeria Police Force.

According to it, the members have been criticising the police for their alleged unhealthy attitude towards the opposition, an action it said can create tension in the polity.

President Muhammadu Buhari had directed the former IGP, Mr Ibrahim Idris, to hand over to Mr Adamu following his retirement from police at the age of 60.

Acting IGP Adamu hails from Lafia, Nasarawa State and holds a bachelor’s degree in Geography.

He enlisted into the police on February 1, 1986, as Cadet Assistant Superintendent of Police.

Before his appointment, the new police boss was a Directing Staff at the National Institute for Policy and Strategic Studies (NIPSS), Kuru, Jos, Plateau State.