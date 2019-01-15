Onnoghen’s Trial: PDP Alleges Plot To Rig General Elections

The Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) has maintained its stance on the planned arraignment of the Chief Justice of Nigeria, Justice Walter Onnoghen, by the Federal Government.

Addressing a press conference in Abuja on Tuesday, the party’s spokesman Kola Ologbondiyan slammed the All Progressives Congress (APC) led government.

He described the arraignment as an alleged plot by the ruling party to entangle the elections in crisis and pave the way for rigging.

Ologbondiyan alleged, “We are all witnesses to the unrelenting assault on the institution of the judiciary and the courts by the [Muhammadu] Buhari Presidency as well as the APC.”

“This ignoble act is with the view to replace Justice Onnoghen with a pliable CJN that will execute its plot to annex the court and use them to curtail freedom of expression and to silence opposition members as well as perceived opponents of the Buhari administration ahead of the February election,” he also claimed.

The PDP spokesman went on to decry that the nation was gradually sliding into fascism in the face of the recent happenings.

He condemned the supposed attempt to stifle the judiciary and erode freedom of speech, as well as encourage massive clampdown on the media and individuals who criticise the government.

According to him, the prevailing state of polity in Nigeria could plunge the country into anarchy if it is allowed to continue.

“This siege on the judiciary has now come to a climax with the widely condemned attempt by the Buhari Presidency and the APC to forcefully remove the Chief Justice of Nigeria, (CJN) Justice Walter Onnoghen,” Ologbondiyan alleged.

He added, “With the prevailing state of our polity; the flagrant violation of our Constitution, continuous attacks on institutions of democracy and principle of separation of powers, consistent abuse of human rights, like the locking up of the opposition members, it is clear and manifestly clear that our nation is on a rapid descent into fascism, which we must all resist with our votes.”