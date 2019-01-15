PHOTOS: President Buhari Decorates Mohammed Adamu As IGP

President Muhammadu Buhari has decorated Mr Mohammed Adamu as the new Inspector General of Police.

President Buhari decorated Adamu on Tuesday at the State House in Abuja.

The outgoing Police boss, Ibrahim Idris, was also present to witness the decoration of the new IGP.

After his appointment, Adamu thanked President Buhari for appointing him and promised to restrategise to effectively tackle kidnapping and other security challenges in the country.

See photos of the decoration of the new IGP below…