PHOTOS: President Buhari Decorates Mohammed Adamu As IGP

Channels Television  
Updated January 15, 2019
President Buhari decorates the new IGP, Mohammed Adamu, inside the State House on Tuesday… January 15, 2019. PHOTOS: Bayo Omoboriowo

 

President Muhammadu Buhari has decorated Mr Mohammed Adamu as the new Inspector General of Police.

President Buhari decorated Adamu on Tuesday at the State House in Abuja.

The outgoing Police boss, Ibrahim Idris, was also present to witness the decoration of the new IGP.

READ ALSO:  Buhari Appoints Mohammed Adamu As IGP, Ibrahim Idris Bows Out

After his appointment, Adamu thanked President Buhari for appointing him and promised to restrategise to effectively tackle kidnapping and other security challenges in the country.

See photos of the decoration of the new IGP below…



More on In Pictures

PHOTOS: Buhari, Others Pay Tributes To Fallen Heroes On Armed Forces Remembrance Day

Traditional, Religious Leaders Discuss Ways Of Keeping African Girls In School

PHOTOS: Protest Rocks Zimbabwe As Government Increases Price Of Fuel

PHOTOS: Troops Detonate Boko Haram Terrorists IED

MORE FROM CHANNELS TV