Court Orders Final Forfeiture Of N2.2bn Linked To Ex-Air Chief, Amosu

A Federal High Court in Lagos has ordered the final forfeiture of N2.2 billion said to have been recovered from a former Chief of Air Staff, Air Marshal Adesola Amosu.

The money is to be forfeited to the Federal Government of Nigeria.

Also forfeited was a sum of N101 million recovered from a company linked to the former air chief.

The Presiding judge, Justice Mojisola Olatoregun also ordered a former Director of Finance and Budget of the Nigerian Airforce, Air Commodore Olugbenga Ggbadebo, to permanently forfeit N1.9 billion recovered from him to the Federal Government.

Olatoregun agreed with the anti-graft agency that the funds were proceeds of criminal activities, and held that the defendants failed to provide any facts to show if the funds were obtained lawfully.\

She, therefore, asked that the forfeited funds be paid into the government’s Treasury Single Account and asked the EFCC to show compliance with the order within 14 days.