Four Americans, Two Troops Killed In Syria

Four Americans, including two troops, were among those killed in a suicide attack in the northern Syrian city of Manbij on Wednesday, the Pentagon said.

“Two US servicemembers, one Department of Defense civilian and one contractor supporting DoD were killed and three servicemembers were injured while conducting a local engagement in Manbij,” the US military’s Central Command said in a statement.

The Syrian Observatory for Human Rights said several other people, including local civilians, were killed in the blast.