Four Americans, Two Troops Killed In Syria

Updated January 16, 2019
A suicide attack targeting US-led coalition forces in the flashpoint northern Syrian city of Manbij killed a US serviceman and 14 other people today, a monitor said./ AFP

 

Four Americans, including two troops, were among those killed in a suicide attack in the northern Syrian city of Manbij on Wednesday, the Pentagon said.

“Two US servicemembers, one Department of Defense civilian and one contractor supporting DoD were killed and three servicemembers were injured while conducting a local engagement in Manbij,” the US military’s Central Command said in a statement.

The Syrian Observatory for Human Rights said several other people, including local civilians, were killed in the blast.



