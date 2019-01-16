INEC Says 425,252 PVCs Yet To Be Collected In Adamawa

The Independent National Electoral Commission has raised an alarm over the large number of uncollected Permanent Voters Cards in Adamawa State.

According to the Resident Electoral Commissioner in the state, Kassim Gaidam,

out of over a million registered voters 425, 252 people were yet to collect their PVCs, a situation he said had become a serious concern to the Commission.

He said this on Wednesday, during an interactive session with religious leaders in Yola, the state capital.

Gaidam, therefore, appealed to the leaders to urge their members who were yet to collect theirs to do so as soon as possible.

He also stated that INEC has approved the distribution of the voter cards at the ward level.