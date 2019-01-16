Kenya Attack: Death Toll Rises To 21 – Police Chief

The death toll from a bomb and gun attack by Islamist militants on an upmarket hotel complex in Nairobi has risen to 21, Kenya’s police chief said Wednesday.

“We wish to inform that, as of this evening… six other bodies were found at the scene and one police officer succumbed very suddenly to his injuries,” Joseph Boinnet told reporters.

He said the dead included 16 Kenyans, one Briton, one American and three people of “African descent who are yet to be identified”.

Another 28 people who were injured in the attack had been admitted to hospital without giving details on their condition.

Kenyan security forces ended the attack early Wednesday after a 20-hour operation that rescued hundreds of people and left all five assailants dead, Boinnet had announced earlier.