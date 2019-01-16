Nigerians Have Made Up Their Minds To Vote Atiku, PDP Replies Buhari

The Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) has replied President Muhammadu Buhari saying that Nigerians have made up their minds to vote Atiku Abubakar as their next President.

The party stated this in a statement on Wednesday through its Director Media and Publicity, Presidential Campaign Organisation, Kola Ologbondiyan.

According to the PDP, “Nigerians have since made up their minds to rally with Atiku Abubakar as their next President ahead of the February Presidential election”.

Although President Buhari had earlier told supporters of the All Progressives Congress (APC) in Lokoja, the Kogi State capital, not to make the mistake and vote for any PDP candidate during the general elections.

The PDP in its statement further criticised the ‘scanty attendance’ at the APC campaign rallies saying it is an indication that Nigerians are not ready to return him into the office for a second term.

The opposition party also alleged that the president could not clearly make his claims at the rally.

“President Buhari could not articulate any clear message, even as he mixed up figures and statistics,” the party said.

The party also criticised the APC’s National Chairman, Adams Oshiomhole for calling out names of their party leaders during the campaign rally and called on the National Peace Committee to sanction him on the comments he made against them.

“It is instructive for President Buhari to note how poorly Nigerians responded to his campaign flag-off in Uyo, Akwa Ibom state, as well as his zonal rallies, where his rented attendees even refused to wave the APC brooms and paid no attention to him whenever he mounted the stage to speak.

“President Buhari should end his playing to the gallery on the fight against corruption and get serious by prosecuting members of his Campaign Council, who all have allegations of corruption hanging on their names”.