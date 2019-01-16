‘Serve The People Of Nigeria’, Secondus Tells New IGP Adamu Mohammed

The National Chairman of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP), Uche Secondus has encouraged the Acting Inspector General of Police, Adamu Mohammed to work for and serve the Nigerian people.

Speaking at a presidential campaign rally in Osogbo, Osun state, the national chairman also encouraged the people to protect their votes in the coming elections.

Secondus urged the acting IG to toe the path of justice in his new role by “clearing the mess heaped on the force by his predecessor, Ibrahim Idris”.

The national chairman further warned the Independent National Electoral Commission, INEC, and security agencies never to be steadfast and ensure that every attempt at rigging the coming polls is thwarted.

READ ALSO: [Video] New IGP Vows To Tackle Insecurity

Secondus charged the people to come out en mass on February 16 to vote for a credible and energetic President who will proffer solutions to their problems.

The presidential candidate of the party, Atiku Abubakar, on his part promised to commence work on the issue of restructuring within the first six months of attaining office.

Atiku who also addressed the huge crowd in Osun told the people not to vote for those who have not been able to keep their promises over the years.