Child, Doctor Killed As Protesters Demand Resignation Of Sudanese President

Updated January 17, 2019
People chanting and shouting during a protest calling for the resignation of the Sudanese President in the capital Khartoum. Linda ABI ASSI / AFP / AFPTV

 

A doctor and a child were killed in protests on Thursday in Sudan’s capital Khartoum, a doctors’ committee and relatives said.

“One doctor and a child (have been) killed in today’s demonstrations,” the doctors’ committee — part of a protest movement spearheaded by the Sudanese Professionals Association — said in a statement.

The deaths were also confirmed to AFP by the relatives of the two victims after protestors tried to march on the presidential palace and fresh demonstrations broke out in the capital and elsewhere in Sudan.

