Court Orders Police To Show Cause Why Dino Melaye Should Remain In Custody

An Abuja High Court sitting in Maitama has ordered the Nigeria Police Force to show cause the continued detention of Senator Dino Melaye who has been in police custody since January 4, 2019.

Justice Yusuf Halilu gave the order after the counsel representing Senator Melaye, Mike Ozekhome (SAN) informed the court that his client has been in custody beyond the number of days stipulated by the law.

Lawyer to the police, Mr Simon Lough, in his response claims that he is not aware of the order to show cause as he only received the motion on notice on Wednesday, January 16, 2019, and therefore needed five days to respond.

He argued that although Senator Melaye is in police custody, he as the counsel lacks the power to fast track his investigation which is currently on-going preparatory to charging him to court.

Justice Halilu, however, insists that the police was put on notice to come and show cause why the detained Senator should not be released on bail.

He, therefore, adjourned the hearing of the suit to January 18, 2019, to enable the respondent to file his reply.