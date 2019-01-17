EFCC Seeks Final Forfeiture Of $8.4m, N7.4bn Linked To Patience Jonathan

The Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC) has filed an application seeking the final forfeiture of $8.4million and N7.4 billion allegedly linked to the wife of the former President, Mrs Patience Jonathan.

The anti-graft agency filed the application on Wednesday before Justice Mojisola Olatoregun of the Federal High Court sitting in Lagos.

In his submission for the final forfeiture order, counsel to the EFCC, Mr Rotimi Oyedepo, told the court that Mrs Jonathan allegedly diverted the funds from a Non-Governmental Organisation linked to her – Women for Change Initiative.

According to him, most of the funds were fraudulently diverted from the NGO to other accounts of the second to sixth respondents – companies also believed to be owned by the former first lady.

READ ALSO: Patience Jonathan Makes Case For Forfeited $8.4m, N7.4bn

Oyedepo also said that as regards the $8.4 million, Mrs Jonathan had not been able to disclose to the court the identities of those who made the donations to the NGO.

He said the EFCC has exhibits placed before the court to show that the former first lady was the sole signatory to the companies’ accounts.

The EFCC among other things alleged that Mrs Jonathan, the companies – Globus Integrated Services Ltd., Finchley Top Homes Ltd., Am-Pm Global Network Ltd., Pagmat Oil and Gas Ltd. Magel Resort Ltd., and Esther Oba, conspired to commit the offences.

After listening to the arguments of the EFCC and the respondents in the matter, Justice Olatoregun fixed February 11 to deliver judgment in the application.