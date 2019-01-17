Prince Philip Involved In Road Accident

Queen Elizabeth II’s 97-year-old husband Prince Philip emerged unscathed after being involved in a road traffic accident near the monarch’s Sandringham Estate on Thursday, Buckingham Palace said in a statement.

“The Duke of Edinburgh was involved in a road traffic accident with another vehicle this afternoon,” said a spokesman.

“The Duke was not injured. The accident took place close to the Sandringham Estate. Local police attended the scene,” it added.

The couple spends most of the winter at the residence in Norfolk, southeast England, which continues to operate as a sporting estate.

Philip, known for his forthright manner and off-color jokes, formally retired from public life in 2017.

Born a prince of Greece and Denmark, he married then Princess Elizabeth on November 20, 1947, at Westminster Abbey in London.

On their golden wedding anniversary in 1997, she said of him: “He has, quite simply, been my strength and stay all these years.”

AFP