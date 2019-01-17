Three Soldiers Killed As Troops Neutralise Boko Haram Terrorists In Borno

Three soldiers of Operation Lafiya Dole lost their lives while successfully fighting to repel Boko Haram terrorists who attacked Rann in eight gun trucks on Tuesday, the army has said.

Army spokesperson, Colonel Ado Isa in a statement on Thursday noted that the soldiers lost their lives while fighting to “hold the ground”.

He however, noted that two suicide bombers were neutralised while three others escaped with gun shot wounds.

Below is a full statements as released by the army spokesman.

“The Theatre Commander(TC) Major General Benson Akinroluyo and the Acting General Officer Commanding (GOC) 7 Division Nigerian Army and Commander Sector 1 Operation LAFIYA DOLE Brigadier General Abdulmalik Bulama Biu on Wednesday 16 January 2019 conducted a long range confidence building patrol, assessment and re-assurance visit along Mafa, Dikwa, Logomani, Gamboru Ngala and Rann to check the operational readiness and situations within 22 Brigade general area of deployment.

General Bulama met and interacted with community members in Rann Internally Displaced Persons Camp which was attacked by members of the Boko Haram Terrorist who came in about 8 Gun Trucks and several Motor Cycles on 15 January 2019. The Terrorist burnt some parts of the village and parts of the NGO stores and looted some items.He gave the IDPs his assurance that security within their area will be strengthen and therefore urged them to continue to support the military operation by giving information and identifying strange persons of questionable character. He enjoined them to go about their normal activities and remain vigillant.

Similarly, the GOC also met and discussed with members of the Multinational Joint Task Force deployed at Gamboru Ngala, appreciating them for their effort and commitment over time in the fight against insurgency, he ask them to maintain the existing synergy with the Negerian troops deployed along the border in order to deny the insurgence freedom of operation within the area. He commended their swift and proactive response in the conduct of joint operation

In his address to troops of 3 Battalion Bravo Company deployed in the area, he commended their resilience and doggedness while fighting to hold the ground and neutralising 2 Suicide bombers killed 3 with other escaping with gun shot wounds an act which he described as a sign of professional competence, commitment and sacrifice to humanity and to the nation.

He added that they have performed remarkably well and further encourage them to maintain high standard of alertness, vigilance and remain firm and steadfast through proactive conduct of clearance and confidence building patrols in order to dominate the general area and most importantly taking the fight to their enclaves. Regrettably 3 soldiers paid the supreme sacrifice.

Consequently, the TC and the GOC both replenished the troops with more ammunitions, uniforms, fragmental jackets and other Logistics support to boost their morale and reassure them of the Chief of Army Staff’ continued commitment to their safety and welfare.

Other members of the patrol teams were Formation Commanders as well as some Principal Staff Officers within Headquarters Theatre Command and 7 Division Nigerian Army”.

Similarly, the Army has said that its troops foiled an infiltration by Boko Haram fighters in Gajiram community.

According to a statement by its spokesman, Colonel Onyema Nwachukwu, the army said the terrorists were trying to take over the community but were repelled by its gallant operatives.

Colonel Nwachukwu’s communique further noted that some of the jihadists were killed in the encounter and some items were recovered.

The terrorists, wanting to take advantage of the cover of darkness to attack the town, met with the prompt response of the vigilant troops who fiercely engaged them in combat killing several and recovering weapons.

During the encounter, troops recovered 1 Ak 47 rifle, 2 Ak 47 Magazines, 1 Rocket Propelled Grenade Tube, 3 Rocket Propelled Grenade bombs, 4 Bomb Chargers, and Light Machine Gun Belt Links.

The army statement further noted that “gallant troops are currently on the trail of some terrorists who survived and fled the scene of the encounter”.