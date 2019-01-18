Alleged Money Laundering: Ex-NNPC Boss Yakubu To Know Fate In March

The Federal High Court sitting in Abuja has fixed March 27 for the adoption of written addresses in a no-case submission filed by Mr Andrew Yakubu, a former Group Managing Director of the Nigerian National Petroleum Corporation (NNPC).

Justice Ahmed Mohammed fixed the date at the resumed hearing of the case on Thursday in the nation’s capital.

Mr Yakubu was arraigned before the court by the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC).

He is standing trial for six charges bordering on money laundering offence and false declaration of assets.

At the resumed hearing, the prosecuting counsel informed the court that he had filed a written address dated January 15, 2019, in respect of the application of the former NNPC GMD which was dated November 6, 2018.

Earlier, Mr Yakubu filed a “no-case” submission on December 5, 2018, through Anone Usman who stood in for his counsel, Ahmed Raji.

He had asked the court to strike out the charges against him and acquit him of any wrongdoing.

The defence counsel had argued that the evidence led by the prosecution’s seven witnesses did not establish a case against the former NNPC boss, noting that there was nothing for him to defend.

On February 3, 2017, the EFCC based on intelligence report raided Mr Yakubu’s house located at Chikun Road in Sabin Tasha area of Kaduna State.

During the raid, operatives of the anti-graft agency recovered $9,772,800 and £74,000 stashed in a huge fireproof safe, which Mr Yakubu said were gifts given to him by friends and well-wishers.