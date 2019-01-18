Atiku’s US Visit Is A Mockery Of ‘Presidential Proclamation 7750’ – APC

The USA Chapter of the All Progressive Congress, has described the entry of Peoples Democratic Party’s presidential candidate, Abubakar Atiku’s into the U.S., as “a mockery of the country’s stand” on the fight against corruption.

In a statement on Friday, the group said, “Certainly, Alhaji Abubakar Atiku’s entry and presence in the US is a mockery of President Bush’s Presidential Proclamation 7750 which affirms the denial of U.S. visa to foreign officials involved with corruption and other supporting legislation by the Congress”.

The group however, noted that it has no objection to any Nigerian’s entry into USA so long as they meet the entry visa requirements into the country.

Below is a full statement jointly signed by its National Chairman Prof. Adeshegun Labinjo, BOT Chairman, Dele Alade, and National Secretary, Mrs. Ronke Ekwensi.