Bank PHB Collapse: PDP Accuses FG Of Peddling Lies About Atiku

The Peoples Democratic Party Presidential Campaign Organization (PPCO) has described as laughable, a claim by the Federal Government stating that the PDP Presidential Candidate, Atiku Abubakar has questions to answer as regards the collapse of Bank PHB.

According to a statement on Friday, the PDP said the ruling APC is jittery over Atiku Abubakar’s “soaring popularity ahead of the elections”.

The party said that the claim against Atiku is another attempt as rubbing the former Vice President’s name in the mud.

According to the PPCO, Atiku Abubakar has nothing to do with the alleged issues leading to the collapse of Bank PHB.

PPCO described Atiku as an honest and hard working Nigerian who has no skeleton of any sort in his cupboard.

“For emphasis, even the Chairman of President Buhari’s Advisory Committee Against Corruption, Prof. Itse Sagay, had since told the world that the Buhari Presidency has searched everywhere and could not find anything incriminating on Atiku Abubakar.

The world already knows that this attempt to mudsling our Presidential candidate is coming out of President Buhari’s frustration over Atiku Abubakar’s successful outing in the United States, for which the Buhari Presidency has gone into full hallucination,” the PPCO said.

The PPCO said Nigerians can see through all lies ans fabrications against Atiku Abubakar.

“If anything, the PPCO will want President Buhari to open the books and provide explanation for the N9 trillion stolen under his watch as Minister of Petroleum Resources as detailed in the leaked NNPC memo.

President Buhari should as well, allow an open inquest into the alleged involvement of his relations in the N1.032 trillion alleged corrupt acquisitions in 9Mobile and Keystone Bank PLC” the PPCO said.

The PPCO surmised that the PDP presidential candidate will not be distracted by any unfounded allegation.