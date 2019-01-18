Cardiff Sign Niasse On Loan From Everton

Cardiff City have bolstered their striking options in a bid to remain in the Premier League with the signing of Everton striker Oumar Niasse on loan for the rest of the season.

The Senegalese striker could soon be followed by the signing of Nantes forward Emiliano Sala, who is expected to undergo a medical on Friday, for a club record fee.

Niasse, 28, has had a bit-part role at Goodison Park since arriving in a £14 million ($18 million) deal from Lokomotiv Moscow in January 2016, going out on loan to Hull two years ago under current Everton boss Marco Silva.

Cardiff manager Neil Warnock revealed that Everton defender Phil Jagielka, who played for Warnock at Sheffield United, had spoken highly to him of Niasse.

“Jagielka said he’d be my type of player and do well for us,” Warnock said.

“When I look at the squad there’s not many players on loan who are like Niasse.

“I wanted (Liverpool defender Nathaniel) Clyne but that meant I wouldn’t have been able to get Niasse because of the loan rules.

“So it could be fate and now he’s got this opportunity to put himself in the shop window.”

Warnock will be able to call on Niasse for Saturday’s crucial visit to Newcastle in the battle for survival.

However, Sala’s move is unlikely to be completed in time for him to feature this weekend.

“It’s around £15 million, but that’s what strikers cost. I like him, he’s a hard worker,” said Warnock on Sala.

Cardiff sit 17th in the Premier League, one point and one place above the relegation zone.

AFP