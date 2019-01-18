CJN’s Trial: It Is Impossible For President Buhari Not To Be Aware – Shehu Sani 

<span data-mce-type="bookmark" style="display: inline-block; width: 0px; overflow: hidden; line-height: 0;" class="mce_SELRES_start">﻿</span>

The Senator representing Kaduna Central in the National Assembly, Shehu Sani, says it is impossible for President Muhammadu Buhari not to be aware of the trial of the Chief Justice of Nigeria (CJN), Justice Walter Onnoghen.

During an interview on Channels Television’s Politics Today on Thursday, the Senator insisted that the CJN cannot be summoned for such a trial without the President’s knowledge.

“If you can go back to the trend of events in the last three years, not being aware doesn’t seem to be lack of knowledge,” he said.

“But each time you hear the President not being aware, I think he is trying to answer the question by being neutral or evasive about it.”

The lawmaker added, “It is very much impossible for such a high-profile personality in the country in the person of the Chief Justice of the Federation; it is impossible for him (Buhari) not to be aware.”

Justice Onnoghen is being prosecuted by the Code of Conduct Bureau (CCB).

Earlier, Vice President Yemi Osinbajo absolved the President of having a hand in Justice Onnoghen’s trial, noting that he (Buhari) was not aware of the development.

But Senator Sani insisted that it was impossible for the nation’s top judicial officer to be summoned for trial without the President’s knowledge.

He alleged, “Interpreting his own political positions many times means that being not aware simply is being evasive of taking responsibility. He should know that the buck stops at his table.

“It is not possible for the Chief Justice of the Federation to be summoned for such a trial without the President knowing what is happening.”

The Senator stressed that the trial has created emotions and what he described as “bad blood” between South-South and the Northern regions.

He also accused the ruling political class of intimidating the judiciary and trying to silence the CJN for not dancing to their tune.

Justice Onnoghen is facing six counts bordering on failure to declare his assets and operating a domiciliary account, among other charges.

The planned arraignment of the CJN has sparked widespread criticism from prominent Nigerians and the Nigerian Bar Association (NBA) which warned against intimidating the judiciary.