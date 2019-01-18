Colombia Blames Deadly Bogota Car Bombing On ELN Rebels

Security forces work at the site of an apparent car bomb attack on a police cadet training school in Bogota, that left at least four people dead and 10 injured on January 17, 2019. JUAN BARRETO / AFP

 

The Colombian government on Friday blamed leftist ELN rebels for the car bomb that killed 21 people at a Bogota police cadet training academy.

Defense Minister Guillermo Botero, speaking from the presidential palace, described the Thursday bombing as “a terrorist attack committed by the ELN.”

Peace talks with the National Liberation Army, Colombia’s last major rebel group, broke down in 2018 under the former president Juan Manuel Santos.

