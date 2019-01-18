CUPP Alleges Move To Arrest Justice Onnoghen

<span data-mce-type="bookmark" style="display: inline-block; width: 0px; overflow: hidden; line-height: 0;" class="mce_SELRES_start">﻿</span>

The Coalition of United Political Parties (CUPP) is again raising an alarm over what it describes as a new plot by the Federal Government to arrest the Chief Justice of Nigeria, Justice Walter Onnoghen on Tuesday the 22nd of January, 2019.

Addressing a news conference in Abuja, the spokesperson of the coalition, Mr Ikenga Ugochinyere said the chairman of the Code of Conduct Tribunal, Danladi Umar has been directed to disregard the order of the Federal High Court restraining the trial of Justice Onnoghen.

The CUPP Chairman also alleged that Danladi has been directed to issue a bench warrant for Onnoghen’s arrest if he fails to show up at the tribunal on Tuesday.

The coalition, therefore, appealed to the Nigerian Bar Association and all progressive Nigerians to march to the tribunal on the 22nd of January to prevent the “conquest of the nation’s judiciary”.