INEC List: Wike Mocks Rivers APC Candidates, Criticises Buhari

Governor Nyesom Wike has mocked APC candidates in Rivers, following their exclusion from the candidates’ list released by the Independent National Electoral Commission on Thursday.

The governor at a PDP rally on Thursday jeered the APC candidates while boasting about how PDP candidates in the state will run “unopposed”.

At the rally which held in Eleme, the governor also told the people not to vote for the APC federal government as led by President Muhammadu Buhari.

He said, “There is no difference between now and when he was Head of State”.

The governor went on further allege that things were better when Buhari was head of state than this era in which he is serving as a democratically elected President.

Wike also alleged that President Buhari does not like Rivers state, adding that the Federal Government cannot boast of one thing it has brought to the rivers people.

He accused the President of not operating under the rule of law, saying, “How can you support a President who does not respect the rule of law”.

Wike urged the people to support the PDP presidential candidate, Atiku Abubakar if they want their plights to be heard.