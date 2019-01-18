One Reported Killed, Houses Razed In Benue Clash

One person has been reported killed in a communal clash that broke out in Benue State.

The incident occurred on Thursday evening at the riverine community of Abinse, located along the Makurdi/Gboko Federal Highway.

An eyewitness who fled from the crisis along with several others told Channels Television that several houses were burnt.

Although the details of the crisis were sketchy, he claimed that a man was killed by military personnel sent to contain the clash.

The incident has left many motorists and travellers stranded for fear of being caught in the crisis.

The government authorities and the Police Command are yet to confirm the casualty figure.