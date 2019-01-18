Police Uncover Shrine, Arrest Two In Ekiti

The police have uncovered a shrine of suspected criminal elements in a village close to Ado, the Ekiti State capital.

Commissioner of Police in the state, Mr Asuquo Amba, disclosed this to reporters on Thursday.

Amba who led journalists to the hideout in Odo community said those running the location in a forest were believed to be kidnappers or fraudsters.

He added that two men were apprehended in the raid while fetish items, fake currencies and an underground ditch were discovered at the location which has makeshift structures.

The shrine was discovered by security operatives, including men of the Federal Special Anti-Robbery Squad (F-SARS).

Odo, where the shrine was discovered, is a satellite town some kilometres to the state capital and home to a private polytechnic.

Residents of the state had raised concern over there security following the spate of killings, bank robbery and abductions in the last few months.

But the police commissioner who assumed office barely three weeks ago had vowed to hit the ground running to check crimes in the state.

He had also assured the residents that the police would continue to secure their lives and property.

