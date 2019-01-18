Ruthless Nadal Romps Past De Minaur At Open

Spain's Rafael Nadal celebrates his victory against Australia's Alex de Minaur during their men's singles match on day five of the Australian Open tennis tournament in Melbourne on January 18, 2019.

 

Rafael Nadal hailed Alex de Minaur as “one of the best in the world” but still showed the teenager the Australian Open door 6-1, 6-2, 6-4 in the third round on Friday.

The relentless Spanish 17-time Grand Slam champion dragged the 19-year-old Australian 27th seed over every inch of Rod Laver Arena as he romped to victory in 2hr 22min.

Second seed Nadal will face unseeded Czech former world number four Tomas Berdych for a place in the quarter-finals.

