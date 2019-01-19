The presidential candidate of the Young Progressive Party (YPP), Professor Kingsley Moghalu, says the Nigeria’s political system must be fixed before its economy can experience any significant improvement.

He stated this at the NEDG/BON presidential debate which held on Saturday at the Transcorp Hilton Hotel in Abuja.

“Let’s first understand that we cannot fix the economy if we don’t fix our politics,” Moghalu said.

“Our economy can never grow for as long as we are led by the incompetent, visionless, and recycled and arrogant old politicians that have run this country’s economy into the ground and are seeking another four years of poverty for us.”

The YPP candidate stressed the need for Nigerians to elect a president who understands how to manage the economy.

He further highlighted some of the strategies he plans to use in fixing the nation’s economy to improve the standard of living of the people.

According to Moghalu, the problem the nation must solve is that it does not have an economic policy.

He said the nation has to realise that it needs to decide whether it is a capitalist or socialist country and the type of capitalism it is practicing if that is the case.

“My approach to the Nigerian economy is first of all to focus on reforming the educational system, to ensure that our young people have the skills that can make them competitive in the 21st century and the skills that can give them jobs or help them to set up their own jobs,” the YPP candidate state.

He added that there are plans by his administration to ensure the youths have access to finance through “N1trillion venture capital fund” which would provide equity capital for them.

The debate, organised by the Nigeria Elections Debate Group (NEDG) and the Broadcasting Organisations of Nigeria (BON), provided a platform for the candidates to tell Nigerians how they planned to move the nation forward.

Dr Obiageli Ezekwesili of the Allied Congress Party of Nigeria (ACPN) and Mr Fela Durotoye of the Alliance For New Nigeria (ANN) were also present at the debate.

However, President Muhammadu Buhari of the All Progressives Congress (APC) and the presidential candidate of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP), Atiku Abubakar, were absent.